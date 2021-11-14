Gundam multiverse awaits Bangkokians in Siam Centre

Gundam Base Thailand is the first outlet for the franchise in Southeast Asia and the 14th around the world, including branches in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China.

The store in Siam Centre features a human-sized "RX-78-2 Gundam" along with Gunplas from different series, such as Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counter Attack, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, Mobile Suit Gundam OO and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.