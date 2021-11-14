Gundam multiverse awaits Bangkokians in Siam Centre

Gunpla (Gundam plastic model kit) became popular across the world since the dramatic military fiction storyline featuring spectacular robot battles hit anime screens in 1979. Created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Sunrise, the franchise features giant robots or “mecha” named “Gundam”.
Gundam Base Thailand is the first outlet for the franchise in Southeast Asia and the 14th around the world, including branches in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China.
The store in Siam Centre features a human-sized "RX-78-2 Gundam" along with Gunplas from different series, such as Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counter Attack, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, Mobile Suit Gundam OO and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.
The store is also offering limited items at special prices such as Full Mechanics 1/100 ZGMF-X10A Freedom Gundam Ver. GCP, Master Grade 1/100 Gundam Barbatos (Clear Colour) and High Grade 1/144 Second V (Clear Colour).
The Gundam Base Thailand is on the first floor of Siam Centre and is open daily from 10am to 10pm.
