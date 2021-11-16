Prosecutors take Joe Ferrari, 6 cops to criminal court

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) spokesman Itthiphon Kaewthip said the seven have been charged with malfeasance, abuse of authority, torture resulting in death and coercion.

Itthiphon added that the OAG is urging the court to deny all bail requests as this is a serious case and closely watched by the public.

“The suspects should not be granted bail as they could escape or tamper with evidence,” he said. “The OAG is confident that the submitted documents provide enough details to prosecute the suspects on all charges, especially torture resulting in death, which carries a death sentence.”