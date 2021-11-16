Cabinet discusses funding for development projects in Andaman provinces

The Cabinet decided to allocate more than 10 billion baht for the development of several projects in six provinces, namely Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, Satun and Ranong. The projects include the dredging of the Kantang watercourse in Trang, building an airport and port for cruise ships in Phang Nga, a light rail network in Phuket and an airport in Satun among others.

The budget will also cover the development of a medical system and command centre for tourism, sheep husbandry and halal processing and sustainable fishery in the Andaman region.

Security was tight at the hotel in response to a pro-democracy protest on Monday. However, no protesters were seen in the vicinity of the hotel on Tuesday.

Prime Minister's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai was absent on Tuesday because he has been tasked with attending a meeting related to the drafting of a “people’s constitution”.