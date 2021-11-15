Prayut, Cabinet in Krabi for mobile meeting, to check if Andaman provinces ready for tourists

“On Monday morning, the PM will check the progress of the passenger terminal improvement project at Krabi International Airport,” Thanakorn said on Sunday. “He will then travel to the Tourism Safety Development Centre in Sai Thai subdistrict to check on the centre’s work in providing rescue services in provinces along the coast of the Andaman Sea.
“The PM will then visit the Andaman Cultural Learning Centre in Pak Nam subdistrict and open the Andaman Otop Shop, which sells products from Ranong, Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun,” he added. “In the afternoon, the PM and Cabinet members will visit the Khlong Rhude Tourism Community in Nong Thalay subdistrict to meet with local tourism entrepreneurs, and finally travel to Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Ao Nang subdistrict to plant sea poison [Barringtonia asiatica] trees.”
Thanakorn added that the Cabinet meeting will be held on Tuesday after Prayut has met the governors of the six Andaman provinces to discuss economic measures.
“After the meetings, PM Prayut will take a helicopter to Trang province to open the newly renovated Pak Meng Port and meet with tourism operators in Trang before returning to Bangkok.
“The Cabinet meeting in Krabi is vital to the recovery of the local economy and tourism promotion in the South. The PM will check to see if these provinces are ready to be reopened to vaccinated visitors following the success of the Phuket sandbox scheme and Samui Plus Model,” Thanakorn said.
Published : November 15, 2021
By : THE NATION
