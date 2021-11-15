Prayut, Cabinet in Krabi for mobile meeting, to check if Andaman provinces ready for tourists

“On Monday morning, the PM will check the progress of the passenger terminal improvement project at Krabi International Airport,” Thanakorn said on Sunday. “He will then travel to the Tourism Safety Development Centre in Sai Thai subdistrict to check on the centre’s work in providing rescue services in provinces along the coast of the Andaman Sea.

“The PM will then visit the Andaman Cultural Learning Centre in Pak Nam subdistrict and open the Andaman Otop Shop, which sells products from Ranong, Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun,” he added. “In the afternoon, the PM and Cabinet members will visit the Khlong Rhude Tourism Community in Nong Thalay subdistrict to meet with local tourism entrepreneurs, and finally travel to Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Ao Nang subdistrict to plant sea poison [Barringtonia asiatica] trees.”