PM wants roads, bridges, railways, traffic signs, street lights all checked for year-end travel

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prayut’s instructions were to the Transport Ministry, the Highways Department, the Department of Rural Roads, the Marine Department, the State Railway of Thailand, the Provincial Electricity Authority, and local governments.
All were ordered to check roads, bridges, railroad blocks, traffic signs and street lights to see that these function normally to prevent accidents.
Prayut voiced concern that a lot of citizens would travel back to their hometowns at the year-end as the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration was now permitting free interprovincial travel, Thanakorn said.
He added that the Thai economy was performing better while the number of new Covid-19 patients had become stable, allowing people to live an almost normal life.
Prayut was also worried about citizens’ health and advised people to take care of themselves because the season is changing from rainy to cool-cold, the spokesman said.
The PM also advised the public to wear masks to protect themselves from both Covid-19 and PM 2.5 dust, Thanakorn added.
Published : November 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
