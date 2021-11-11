PM wants roads, bridges, railways, traffic signs, street lights all checked for year-end travel

All were ordered to check roads, bridges, railroad blocks, traffic signs and street lights to see that these function normally to prevent accidents.

Prayut voiced concern that a lot of citizens would travel back to their hometowns at the year-end as the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration was now permitting free interprovincial travel, Thanakorn said.

He added that the Thai economy was performing better while the number of new Covid-19 patients had become stable, allowing people to live an almost normal life.

Prayut was also worried about citizens’ health and advised people to take care of themselves because the season is changing from rainy to cool-cold, the spokesman said.