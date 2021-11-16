U.S. Embassy partners with Thai Journalists Association

U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires Michael Heath said, “This seminar marks the first collaborative effort of its kind between the U.S. Embassy and TJA, and I am thrilled the participating journalists will spend the next few days learning more about how staff from across the U.S. Embassy partner with their Thai counterparts every day to advance our mutual interests. Like we do across the world, the United States will continue to support a vibrant, free press which keeps us informed, prevents the spread of mis and dis-information, and serves as a cornerstone of democracy.”

Mongkol Bangprapa, TJA President, said this is the first TJA outreach program after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. He said the program “showcases successful teamwork between TJA and the U.S. Embassy in organizing this training program for reporters. We received almost double the number of participant applications than we can accept, showing the expected benefits. Thai reporters will have a more accurate and well-rounded perspective on U.S. Embassy activities in their reporting.”