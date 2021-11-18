Planning to visit Thailand? Here’s what you need to know

A list of SHA, SHA+ or SHA Extra+ hotels and establishments across Thailand can be found here:
https://web.thailandsha.com/shaextraplus?keyword=&province=
The Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration, or SHA, is a safety symbol for the tourism sector assessed according to strict Public Health Ministry standards.
SHA is a sign that the establishment complies with certain health conditions, such as having a temperature checkpoint at the entrance, ensuring customers or guests maintain all-important social distancing and wear masks, undertaking regular cleaning, providing alcohol hand-washing gel, etc.
The SHA+ sign proves that establishments are Covid-free while more than 70 per cent of their staff have been vaccinated.
As for SHA Extra+ hotels or accommodations, the symbol means that the establishment has paired up with a hospital to offer medical treatment in case of any virus infections.
Published : November 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
