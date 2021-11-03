Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Six travellers tested positive for Covid-19 after Thailand reopening: DDC

Six of 4,510 travellers have tested positive for Covid-19 after Thailand reopening on November 1, the Department of Disease Controls Bureau of Risk Communication and Health Behavior Promotion said on Wednesday.

The bureau director Dr Sumanee Watcharasin said 2,013 travellers entered Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan on Tuesday. 

"Of them, 1,769 were exempt from quarantine, 79 were eligible to enter the country under the sandbox programme, 64 have undergone seven days quarantine and 101 have undergone ten days quarantine," she explained.

"Top five foreign travellers visiting Thailand are Japan, Singapore, Germany, Qatar and China."

She said more than half of citizens in 17 tourism pilot areas have received their first jab, except Nong Khai where 47.3 per cent of citizens have received the first jab.

She added that Chiang Mai is the most worrisome area as many Covid-19 clusters have emerged, such as markets, working places, families and immigrants. 

"The province has conducted vaccination drives and proactive tests, as well as tightening measures related to alcohol drinking," she added.

Related stories:

 

Related News

Published : November 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.