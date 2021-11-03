Six travellers tested positive for Covid-19 after Thailand reopening: DDC

The bureau director Dr Sumanee Watcharasin said 2,013 travellers entered Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan on Tuesday.
"Of them, 1,769 were exempt from quarantine, 79 were eligible to enter the country under the sandbox programme, 64 have undergone seven days quarantine and 101 have undergone ten days quarantine," she explained.
"Top five foreign travellers visiting Thailand are Japan, Singapore, Germany, Qatar and China."
She said more than half of citizens in 17 tourism pilot areas have received their first jab, except Nong Khai where 47.3 per cent of citizens have received the first jab.
She added that Chiang Mai is the most worrisome area as many Covid-19 clusters have emerged, such as markets, working places, families and immigrants.
"The province has conducted vaccination drives and proactive tests, as well as tightening measures related to alcohol drinking," she added.
Published : November 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
