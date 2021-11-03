Six travellers tested positive for Covid-19 after Thailand reopening: DDC

She said more than half of citizens in 17 tourism pilot areas have received their first jab, except Nong Khai where 47.3 per cent of citizens have received the first jab.

She added that Chiang Mai is the most worrisome area as many Covid-19 clusters have emerged, such as markets, working places, families and immigrants.

"The province has conducted vaccination drives and proactive tests, as well as tightening measures related to alcohol drinking," she added.

Related stories: