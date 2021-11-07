‘SHA Plus’ certificate awarded to Bangkok’s three famed attractions

Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said the SHA Plus certification indicated that an attraction or a business not only had in place the required safety and hygiene standards to control Covid-19, but that at least 70 per cent of its employees had been fully vaccinated.
“The SHA Plus standard criteria also requires that all frontline staff be fully vaccinated as part of the assurance to international travellers who are returning to Thailand following the broader reopening schemes from November 1 that the safety and well-being of all visitors is of utmost importance to Thailand,” he said.
The Grand Palace, Wat Pho, and City Pillar Shrine received SHA certification in 2020, and this year have continuously upgraded their sanitary and health measures, which is reflected in the upgraded certification to SHA Plus. They are among 510 SHA Plus-certified attractions and businesses in Bangkok (as of November 5, 2021).
All three attractions reopened to the public on November 1, 2021, after a temporary closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the same day on which Thailand began welcoming fully vaccinated tourists from 63 countries/territories and from around the world via the Test & Go Exemption from Quarantine entry scheme and Living in The “Blue Zone” (17 Sandbox Destinations) programme, respectively. Partially or unvaccinated visitors are also much welcomed via the Happy Quarantine requirements.
The Grand Palace complex is open daily from 8.30am to 3.30pm. The entry fee is 500 baht per person with tickets purchasable at the entrance or online at www.royalgrandpalace.th/en/home (online tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance).
Wat Pho or the Temple of the Reclining Buddha is open to tourists daily from 8am to 4.30pm. with admission at 200 baht per person. The temple is situated a comfortable stroll from Wat Phra Kaeo and is renowned for its 46-metre-long reclining Buddha that is covered in gold leaf. It is also considered the leading school of massage in Thailand and is a wonderful place to enjoy a traditional massage.
Across the road from the Grand Palace, the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine (open daily from 6.30am to 6.30pm) represents the founding of Bangkok as the new Thai capital and comprises a square building with openings on all four sides, inside which are two gold pillars and six elephant tusks.
Yuthasak presented the SHA Plus Certificate to the Grand Palace on October 28, while Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Market, presented the SHA Plus Certificate to Wat Pho and the City Pillar Shrine on November 5.
Published : November 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 18, 2021
Published : Nov 16, 2021
Published : Nov 16, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021