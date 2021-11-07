‘SHA Plus’ certificate awarded to Bangkok’s three famed attractions

“The SHA Plus standard criteria also requires that all frontline staff be fully vaccinated as part of the assurance to international travellers who are returning to Thailand following the broader reopening schemes from November 1 that the safety and well-being of all visitors is of utmost importance to Thailand,” he said.

The Grand Palace, Wat Pho, and City Pillar Shrine received SHA certification in 2020, and this year have continuously upgraded their sanitary and health measures, which is reflected in the upgraded certification to SHA Plus. They are among 510 SHA Plus-certified attractions and businesses in Bangkok (as of November 5, 2021).

All three attractions reopened to the public on November 1, 2021, after a temporary closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the same day on which Thailand began welcoming fully vaccinated tourists from 63 countries/territories and from around the world via the Test & Go Exemption from Quarantine entry scheme and Living in The “Blue Zone” (17 Sandbox Destinations) programme, respectively. Partially or unvaccinated visitors are also much welcomed via the Happy Quarantine requirements.