Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Don visits Myanmar with humanitarian supplies, holds constructive talks with leader

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai revealed on Thursday that he had travelled to Naypyidaw, Myanmar, on Sunday with humanitarian supplies for the neighbouring country and to hold talks with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s current leader and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Don said the current situation in Myanmar is an important matter for meetings and discussions with international agencies in many countries.

It is also a humanitarian issue for Myanmar, with 17 tonnes of relief items being delivered to that country, he said.

“The Thai private sector is concerned about the situation in the neighbouring country and has collected essential items and sent them to Myanmar,” Don said.

The deputy PM added that he discussed important issues with Min Aung Hlaing, with the talks being "constructive" and receiving a "good response" from the senior general.

Related News

Published : November 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.