Don visits Myanmar with humanitarian supplies, holds constructive talks with leader

Don said the current situation in Myanmar is an important matter for meetings and discussions with international agencies in many countries.
It is also a humanitarian issue for Myanmar, with 17 tonnes of relief items being delivered to that country, he said.
“The Thai private sector is concerned about the situation in the neighbouring country and has collected essential items and sent them to Myanmar,” Don said.
The deputy PM added that he discussed important issues with Min Aung Hlaing, with the talks being "constructive" and receiving a "good response" from the senior general.
Published : November 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
