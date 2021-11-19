Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Our hero, we never forget Korean cultural event for the Korean War Veterans in Thailand

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea held the event for the Korean War veterans and their families on 18th November in Chiang Mai, to express gratitude for their sacrifice for Koreans.

Around 50 people attended the event, including H.E. Mr. LEE Wook-Heon, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Colonel KIM Kyoung-Youl, Defense Attaché of the Embassy, the Korean War veterans and families living in Chiang Mai.

The Embassy prepared it under the title 'Our hero, we never forget', as the first face-to-face event for war veterans this year. By this event, the Embassy delivered scholarships for Veteran's descendants, and 'Happy Bag', daily necessaries kit for Veterans, the elderly may have difficulties to buy goods and foods by themselves.

Our hero, we never forget Korean cultural event for the Korean War Veterans in Thailand

H.E. Mr. LEE, Colonel KIM, Mr. CHO Jae-il, the director of the Korean Cultural Center and other Embassy officers made Kimchi and cooked other Korean foods, such as Kimchijeon and Bulgogi, for veterans. H.E. Mr. Lee served food and Makgeolli(Korean rice wine) to veterans, and showed appreciation to them.

After the dinner, Korean Traditional Music was performed by Korean and Thai performers.

Captain Banjong, 92 years-old war veteran said, "Thank you not to forget me, even after many years, since I fought in the war in 1951." He also said, "I like Korean food, and today my favorite food was Kimchi that the Ambassador made for me."

Our hero, we never forget Korean cultural event for the Korean War Veterans in Thailand

H.E. Mr. LEE said, "I do really appreciate the Korean War Veterans in Thailand, who came to help Korean as the first army from Asia. I hope all attended veterans and families stay healthy."

During the Korean War, Thailand would send 6,326 soldiers. Thai forces suffered 136 dead, 1,139 wounded and 5 missing. Still, 179 Korean War Veterans alive in Thailand as of last year.

Our hero, we never forget Korean cultural event for the Korean War Veterans in Thailand

Related News

Published : November 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.