Our hero, we never forget Korean cultural event for the Korean War Veterans in Thailand

The Embassy prepared it under the title 'Our hero, we never forget', as the first face-to-face event for war veterans this year. By this event, the Embassy delivered scholarships for Veteran's descendants, and 'Happy Bag', daily necessaries kit for Veterans, the elderly may have difficulties to buy goods and foods by themselves.

H.E. Mr. LEE, Colonel KIM, Mr. CHO Jae-il, the director of the Korean Cultural Center and other Embassy officers made Kimchi and cooked other Korean foods, such as Kimchijeon and Bulgogi, for veterans. H.E. Mr. Lee served food and Makgeolli(Korean rice wine) to veterans, and showed appreciation to them.

After the dinner, Korean Traditional Music was performed by Korean and Thai performers.

Captain Banjong, 92 years-old war veteran said, "Thank you not to forget me, even after many years, since I fought in the war in 1951." He also said, "I like Korean food, and today my favorite food was Kimchi that the Ambassador made for me."

H.E. Mr. LEE said, "I do really appreciate the Korean War Veterans in Thailand, who came to help Korean as the first army from Asia. I hope all attended veterans and families stay healthy."