Cool weather and morning fog in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday (November 20) that the weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea while the easterly wind prevails over the lower Northeast, the East and the Central. Cool weather with morning fog is forecast in the North and the Northeast. Isolated rains are possible in the lower Northeast, the East and the Central. All transports should proceed with caution in foggy areas.

The department also mentioned that less rain is likely in the South due to the weak northeast monsoon that prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather and fog in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees and highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-16 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather and fog in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 13-17 degrees Celsius.

Central: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

