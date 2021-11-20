Thailand recorded 6,595 Covid-19 cases and 53 deaths on Saturday.

Death toll increased by 53, while 8,478 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,057,575 – 1,949,332 of whom have recovered, 87,885 are still in hospitals and 20,358 have died.

Separately, another 224,587 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 414,568 their second shot and 36,893 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 88,330,952.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 256.97 million on Saturday, 232 million of whom have recovered, 19.81 million are active cases (79,226 in severe condition) and 5.16 million have died (up by 7,461).