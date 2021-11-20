Sat, November 20, 2021

in-focus

Thailand recorded 6,595 Covid-19 cases and 53 deaths on Saturday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday (November 20) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 6,595 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 220 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 53, while 8,478 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,057,575 – 1,949,332 of whom have recovered, 87,885 are still in hospitals and 20,358 have died.

Separately, another 224,587 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 414,568 their second shot and 36,893 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 88,330,952.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 256.97 million on Saturday, 232 million of whom have recovered, 19.81 million are active cases (79,226 in severe condition) and 5.16 million have died (up by 7,461).

 

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 48.52 million, followed by India with 34.5 million, Brazil with 22 million, the UK with 9.77 million and Russia with 9.26 million.

Related News

Published : November 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Tighter border security as Thailand slowly reopens to outside world

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

BMA sweeps Bangkok waterways clean after Loy Krathong, most floats eco-friendly

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Police bust human-trafficking gang, rescue 214 Thais forced to work in slave conditions in Cambodia

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Latest News

Thais snap up ‘Let’s Save Together’ govt savings bonds in 12 minutes

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tighter border security as Thailand slowly reopens to outside world

Published : Nov 20, 2021

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.