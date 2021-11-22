Mon, November 22, 2021

Upper Thailand gets colder by 3-5 degrees Celsius, isolated heavy rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday (November 22) that the rather strong high-pressure system over upper Vietnam is expected to reach the Northeast of Thailand. Outbreaks of rain are forecast in some areas with a decrease in temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius. Cool to cold weather with strong winds will affect the North, the Central and the East with a decrease in temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius.

The department also mentioned that on Tuesday the northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the South is expected to become stronger and causes more rains in the South. Heavy rains are possible in some areas. Waves in the Gulf are about 2 meters high and more than 2 meters high in thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather and fog in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 18-23 degrees and highs of 31-37 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-16 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather and strong wind with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees and highs of 34-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 12-17 degrees Celsius.

Central: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.

East: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-28 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.
 

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

