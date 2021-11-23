Tue, November 23, 2021

Cool weather and thundershowers forecast in Upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday (November 23) that the rather strong high-pressure system has extended to cover the upper Northeast of Thailand. Thundershowers and a decrease in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius are forecast in the Northeast, while the North, the Central and the East will experience cool to cold weather with strong winds.

The department also mentioned that the northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the South has become stronger and causes more rains in the South. Heavy rains are possible in some areas. Waves in the Gulf are about 2 meters high and more than 2 meters high in thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 18-23 degrees and highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-16 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather with strong wind and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 16-21 degrees and highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-16 degrees Celsius.

Central: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

