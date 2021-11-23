Nation delivers survival bags to flood victims in Nakhon Pathom

Also joining the mission were Nation TV anchors Piyawan “Phloy” Pramesthawanich, Kittidit “Ping” Thanaditsuwan and Salita “Frame” Phanleuk as well as volunteers from the Senate’s Social and Recreational Activities Committee.

The mission is part of the “Nation Sharing Project” which was spearheaded by Nation Foundation in association with business partners and donors. It aimed to deliver over 300 survival bags and 3,000 bottles of drinking water to flood victims in Bang Lane district of Nakhon Pathom, which have been inundated for over two months.

Nation is welcoming donation of consumer products as well as facemasks, alcohol sanitizers and new clothes. Please contact Nation Foundation at 02-338 3000 press 3 during office hours.

For more information, visit facebook Nation Foundation and Nation Online.



