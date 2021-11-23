Tue, November 23, 2021

in-focus

Thailand reopening proves to be a massive success

The third phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) government subsidy has proved to be a huge success, generating up to 5.19 billion baht for the tourism industry since it was launched in October.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Tuesday that 909,937 people have registered for the scheme and 1.3 million rooms in 4,113 hotels have been reserved so far.

As of Sunday, people had spent 4.75 billion baht on hotel rooms under the scheme and another 435.6 million baht on discount vouchers for restaurants, tourist attractions, spas, massage parlours, etc, especially during the Loy Krathong weekend.

Between November 19 and 21, the hotel occupancy rate rose to 50 per cent in many areas, and to between 80 and 90 per cent in provinces adjacent to Bangkok.

Thanakorn said that between November 1 and 21, 85,608 foreigners have landed in Thailand, 239,115 have registered for the Thailand Pass and 186,836 have been approved. Most of the tourists are from the US, UK, Germany, Russia and France.

He added that the number of new Covid-19 infections dropping to less than 7,000 per day indicates that Thailand is heading down the right path in disease control and economic recovery. He said this will also boost confidence among travellers.

Related News

Thailand named 5th best in the world for cultural heritage influence

Improve Thailand Pass system, make it more efficient, orders Prayut

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

 

Thanakorn added that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the reopening of more provinces that have implemented prevention measures.

Prayut recently met provincial authorities, disease prevention officials and business operators in the Northeast to discuss the reopening of provinces in the region.

As the first phase of reopening 17 “blue zone” provinces from November 1 has proved to be successful, the government is planning to open another 16 provinces between December 1 and 31. If the situation remains under control, the government will open another 12 provinces from January 1, Thanakorn said.

Related News

Published : November 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Bangkok governor checks out Siam Square road-improvement project

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Facebook page launches campaign over complaints of severe hair loss from Covid jabs

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Suthep’s son, 3 others back in court over Samui forest encroachment case

Published : Nov 23, 2021

EGAT invites people to join ‘Mae Moh Festival 2021’ individually and virtually

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Latest News

BGRIM wins five Asian Excellence Awards 2021 Honours recognise corporate excellence in investment, good governance on Asias leading level

Published : Nov 23, 2021

SET falls after rising in the previous day

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Bangkok governor checks out Siam Square road-improvement project

Published : Nov 23, 2021

BGRIM acquires majority stake in Vietnamese wind farm, consistent with renewable energy and net-zero carbon emission milestones

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.