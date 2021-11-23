Thailand reopening proves to be a massive success

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Tuesday that 909,937 people have registered for the scheme and 1.3 million rooms in 4,113 hotels have been reserved so far.
As of Sunday, people had spent 4.75 billion baht on hotel rooms under the scheme and another 435.6 million baht on discount vouchers for restaurants, tourist attractions, spas, massage parlours, etc, especially during the Loy Krathong weekend.
Between November 19 and 21, the hotel occupancy rate rose to 50 per cent in many areas, and to between 80 and 90 per cent in provinces adjacent to Bangkok.
Thanakorn said that between November 1 and 21, 85,608 foreigners have landed in Thailand, 239,115 have registered for the Thailand Pass and 186,836 have been approved. Most of the tourists are from the US, UK, Germany, Russia and France.
He added that the number of new Covid-19 infections dropping to less than 7,000 per day indicates that Thailand is heading down the right path in disease control and economic recovery. He said this will also boost confidence among travellers.
Related News
Thailand named 5th best in the world for cultural heritage influence
Improve Thailand Pass system, make it more efficient, orders Prayut
Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel
Thanakorn added that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the reopening of more provinces that have implemented prevention measures.
Prayut recently met provincial authorities, disease prevention officials and business operators in the Northeast to discuss the reopening of provinces in the region.
As the first phase of reopening 17 “blue zone” provinces from November 1 has proved to be successful, the government is planning to open another 16 provinces between December 1 and 31. If the situation remains under control, the government will open another 12 provinces from January 1, Thanakorn said.
Published : November 23, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 23, 2021
Published : Nov 23, 2021
Published : Nov 23, 2021
Published : Nov 23, 2021
Published : Nov 23, 2021
Published : Nov 23, 2021
Published : Nov 23, 2021
Published : Nov 23, 2021