Thailand reopening proves to be a massive success

As of Sunday, people had spent 4.75 billion baht on hotel rooms under the scheme and another 435.6 million baht on discount vouchers for restaurants, tourist attractions, spas, massage parlours, etc, especially during the Loy Krathong weekend.

Between November 19 and 21, the hotel occupancy rate rose to 50 per cent in many areas, and to between 80 and 90 per cent in provinces adjacent to Bangkok.

Thanakorn said that between November 1 and 21, 85,608 foreigners have landed in Thailand, 239,115 have registered for the Thailand Pass and 186,836 have been approved. Most of the tourists are from the US, UK, Germany, Russia and France.

He added that the number of new Covid-19 infections dropping to less than 7,000 per day indicates that Thailand is heading down the right path in disease control and economic recovery. He said this will also boost confidence among travellers.