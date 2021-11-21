Improve Thailand Pass system, make it more efficient, orders Prayut

He also said Prayut has advised the agencies to pay heed to users’ comments to improve the system.
“The Tourism Authority of Thailand [TAT] and Foreign Ministry posted a list of SHA+ hotels that have paired up with hospitals on the Thailand Pass website since November 7,” he said.
“These hotels are now connected with the Covid-19 Surveillance Tracking and Evaluation [COSTE] and Thailand Pass systems to keep track of tourists’ reservation data.”
Thanakorn added that 1,128 SHA++ hotels have been linked up to the COSTE and Thailand Pass systems so far.
"TAT is also cooperating with hotels, online travel agencies and other travel agents to ensure that all travel packages include details of expenses travellers will incur upon arrival, such as cost of the hotel room, transport from the airport to the hotel and cost of Covid-19 tests,” he added.
Published : November 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
