Wed, November 24, 2021

in-focus

Cool weather and strong wind forecast in Upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Wednesday (November 24) that the high-pressure system covers the upper Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea. Cool to cold weather with strong wind is forecast in the upper country with a decrease in temperature by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions.

The department also mentioned that the northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the South has become stronger and causes more rains in the South. Heavy rains are possible in some areas. Waves in the Gulf are about 2 meters high and more than 2 meters high in thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-22 degrees and highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong wind; temperature lows of 15-19 degrees and highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning with strong wind; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning with strong wind; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning with strong wind; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius.
 

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Related News

Published : November 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Six drug smugglers shot dead by Chiang Rai task force

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Thailand recorded 5,857 Covid-19 cases and 55 deaths on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 24, 2021

South to be hit with heavy rain for next two days

Published : Nov 23, 2021

30 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine to land in Thailand next year

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Latest News

Six drug smugglers shot dead by Chiang Rai task force

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Thailand recorded 5,857 Covid-19 cases and 55 deaths on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Rare Einstein manuscript that almost miraculously survived sold for more than $13 million in Paris auction

Published : Nov 24, 2021

U.K. lets thousands apply to remain long after Brexit cutoff

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.