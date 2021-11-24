True-dtac merger could set telecom industry back by 17 years: TDRI chief

Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) president Somkiat Tangkitvanich blamed the NBTC for “failing to do its job” when it did not oppose the planned merger.

On Monday the parent companies of both Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group and Telenor Group announced they had agreed to explore the creation of a new telecom-tech company comprising True and dtac.

“The new company will be a merger of equals, and bring out the best of the two local companies, with the support of its key sponsoring shareholders,” said the joint statement issued by CP and Telenor.

The rumour that CP and Telenor are in talks have been around for nearly a month.

“All three telecom operators in Thailand are benefiting from this news,” Somkiat said.

“In the past five days the price of dtac’s shares has jumped 17 per cent, while True shares went up 15 per cent. AIS, their sole competitor, also enjoyed a 7.7 per cent hike in share price,” the TDRI chief said.

“Investors have noticed that now that there will likely be two players in the market, there is no need for price cuts or inventing new services,” Somkiat pointed out.