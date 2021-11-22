CP Group and Telenor Group support True and dtac in creation of new telecom-tech company

Telenor Group President and Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke said the company has experienced an accelerated digitalisation of Asian societies.

He added that as the company moves forward, both consumers and businesses expect more advanced services and high-quality connectivity.

"We believe that the new company can take advantage of this digital shift to support Thailand’s digital leadership role, by taking global technology advancements into attractive services and high-quality products,” he said.

Meanwhile, Telenor Group Executive Vice President Jørgen A. Rostrup, who is also Head of Telenor Asia, said the proposed transaction will advance the company strategy to strengthen our presence in Asia, create value, and support long-term market development in the region.

"We have a long-standing commitment to both Thailand and the Asian region, and this collaboration will strengthen it further. Our access to new technologies as well as the best human capital will be a vital contribution to the new company,” he said.

Rostrup added that the new company has the intention to raise venture capital funding together with partners of US$100-200 million to invest in promising digital startups focusing on new products and services for the benefit of all Thai consumers.

If the transaction proceeds, it will consist of a voluntary tender offer (VTO) subject to satisfaction of conditions for all outstanding shares of dtac and True, followed by the amalgamation of dtac and True creating a new company.

The VTO price for dtac will be 47.76 baht, which represents a 25 percent premium to the one-month VWAP for dtac shares, and the VTO price for True will be 5.09 baht, which represents a 25 percent premium to the one-month VWAP for True shares.

The agreed exchange ratio is 10.221 True shares per dtac share. The outcome of the VTO will determine the final equalized ownership percentage between CP Group and Telenor Group.

All shareholders of dtac and True will have the choice of participating in the tender offer or continue as shareholders in the combined company, which will be listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The combined company faces a challenging operational environment over the next years and CP Group and Telenor Group recognise that not all shareholders may want to participate in this journey, which is why a cash alternative at an attractive premium is offered. The involved parties aim to reach the necessary agreements by the first quarter of next year.

The current operations of True and dtac will continue to run their businesses independently until the transaction is completed. The transaction will be subject to approvals by relevant boards and shareholders and customary regulatory approvals, and the parties acknowledge that there is no certainty as to the completion of the transaction.