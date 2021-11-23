NBTC vows to keep close eye on True-dtac merger

Recently, Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group and Telenor Group announced that they would explore the creation of a new telecom-tech company comprising True and Dtac.
NBTC director Prawit Leesathaphonwongsa said the two mobile operators are required to present the plan to the commission 90 days before the merger.
"Consumers may end up with low service options if a low-level merger between dtac TriNet [DTN] and TrueMove H Universal Communication [TUC] takes place,” he said. "Hence, NBTC must check and set up conditions to ensure there is no adverse impact on consumers.”
A news source from NBTC reported that the True-dtac merger is expected by mid-next year, though the low-level collaboration between DTN and TUC has not started yet.
The source added that NBTC will set up a working team to ensure that both DTN and TUC follow the commission’s regulations.
