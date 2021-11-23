NBTC vows to keep close eye on True-dtac merger

NBTC director Prawit Leesathaphonwongsa said the two mobile operators are required to present the plan to the commission 90 days before the merger.

"Consumers may end up with low service options if a low-level merger between dtac TriNet [DTN] and TrueMove H Universal Communication [TUC] takes place,” he said. "Hence, NBTC must check and set up conditions to ensure there is no adverse impact on consumers.”