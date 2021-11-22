NBTC invites Dtac, True to explain merger possibility

A source revealed on Sunday that representatives of Total Access Communication Plc (Dtac) will meet with NBTC on Monday (November 22) while the meeting with True Corporation Plc was scheduled on the following day.

“The meetings aim to discuss the possibility of the two companies’ merger and its impact to the country’s telecommunication industry, as well as potential market domination issues,” said the source.

Dtac's parent firm Telenor has confirmed earlier that it is discussing with True’s parent Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group about the possibility of a merger between Dtac and True.

According to NBTC’s merger rules and regulations, the two operators will have to inform NBTC 90 days before their merger occurs.

