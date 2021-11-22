Mon, November 22, 2021

business

NBTC invites Dtac, True to explain merger possibility

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has invited representatives from two mobile operators to explain a move by their parent companies to pursue a merger.

A source revealed on Sunday that representatives of Total Access Communication Plc (Dtac) will meet with NBTC on Monday (November 22) while the meeting with True Corporation Plc was scheduled on the following day. 

“The meetings aim to discuss the possibility of the two companies’ merger and its impact to the country’s telecommunication industry, as well as potential market domination issues,” said the source.

Dtac's parent firm Telenor has confirmed earlier that it is discussing with True’s parent Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group about the possibility of a merger between Dtac and True.

According to NBTC’s merger rules and regulations, the two operators will have to inform NBTC 90 days before their merger occurs.
 

Dtac currently has a total of 19.3 million mobile subscriptions while True is operating 32 million subscriptions under the brand TrueMove H. If the merger deal is success the two will have a combined subscriptions of 51.3 million, while the other operator, AIS, has 43.65 million mobile subscriptions.

Dtac also has over 90,000 base stations, or radio towers, while True has over 12,000 base stations.
 

Related News

NBTC sets aside THB1.2 billion to cover internet bills for online classes

Consumer body wants NBTC to crack down on online gambling, loan websites

NBTC steps in after netizen finds out hotline numbers related to Covid not free

Related News

Published : November 22, 2021

Related News

Thai stocks rise in the morning trade

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Texas plans to become the bitcoin capital, vulnerable power grid and all

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Disney World halts vaccine requirement for workers after Florida restricts employer mandates

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Thailand, Laos, China meet virtually to discuss dual-track railway link

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Latest News

"Paradise for Dog Lovers" -- Fantastic dog show in India

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Israel reinforces security after fatal shooting attack in East Jerusalem

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Head coach Solskjaer leaves Manchester United

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Thai stocks rise in the morning trade

Published : Nov 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.