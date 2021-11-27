Sat, November 27, 2021

Cool to cold weather and strong winds forecast in upper Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday (November 27) that the rather strong high-pressure system covers upper Thailand, resulting in cool to cold weather and strong winds in the areas.

The monsoon trough lies across the lower South while the northeast monsoon prevailing across the Gulf of Thailand is weakening. Isolated heavy rains are possible in the South. People in the South should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows. Waves are about 1-2 meters high in the Gulf of Thailand and over 2 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution. 

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 18-21 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 15-19 degrees and highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 11-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

