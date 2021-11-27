Thailand recorded 6,073 Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths on Saturday.

Death toll increased by 32, while 6,538 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,100,959 – 2,000,502 of whom have recovered, 79,780 are still in hospitals and 20,677 have died.

Separately, another 319,123 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 534,728 their second shot and 69,136 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 91,658,056.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 260.91 million on Saturday, 235.7 million of whom have recovered, 20 million are active cases (83,152 in severe condition) and 5.21 million have died (up by 6,337).