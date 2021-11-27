Sat, November 27, 2021

in-focus

Thailand recorded 6,073 Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths on Saturday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday (November 27) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 6,073 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 169 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 32, while 6,538 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,100,959 – 2,000,502 of whom have recovered, 79,780 are still in hospitals and 20,677 have died.

Separately, another 319,123 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 534,728 their second shot and 69,136 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 91,658,056.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 260.91 million on Saturday, 235.7 million of whom have recovered, 20 million are active cases (83,152 in severe condition) and 5.21 million have died (up by 6,337).

 

Thailand ranks 23rd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 49.05 million, followed by India with 34.56 million, Brazil with 22.07 million, the UK with 10.07 million and Russia with 9.5 million.

Related News

Published : November 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cool temperatures, glorious views draw tourists to Wang Nam Kheow reforestation project

Published : Nov 27, 2021

New Covid variant forces Thailand to close its doors to eight African countries

Published : Nov 27, 2021

Heavy rain inundates Nakhon Si Thammarat, soldiers jump to rescue

Published : Nov 27, 2021

Climate change crisis, Covid and post-Covid travel among topics discussed at latest ASEM summit

Published : Nov 27, 2021

Latest News

Cool temperatures, glorious views draw tourists to Wang Nam Kheow reforestation project

Published : Nov 27, 2021

New Covid variant forces Thailand to close its doors to eight African countries

Published : Nov 27, 2021

Heavy rain inundates Nakhon Si Thammarat, soldiers jump to rescue

Published : Nov 27, 2021

Climate change crisis, Covid and post-Covid travel among topics discussed at latest ASEM summit

Published : Nov 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.