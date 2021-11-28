Most Thais burdened by huge credit card bills, survey finds

Civil servants were found to owe an average of 1 million baht per person to credit cards, while private-sector employees were found to owe about 500,000 baht per person. However, the latter group was found to be most worried about their ability to pay back.

Of the respondents, 71.11 per cent were confident they could pay off all their debts, while 38.15 per cent voiced concerns.

To solve their debt problems, 80.88 per cent admitted that they need to be disciplined, plan their budgets and put some cash aside, while 61.85 per cent said the government needs to restructure debts and reduce the interest rate.

Meanwhile, 89.23 per cent said they can pay their own debts, though 46.33 per cent expect help from friends and family.

“Financial discipline needs to be practised in order to reduce debts. Additional income can be generated using technology and online media, which can also help reduce business costs. Debtors can also ask their bank for debt restructuring, while the government should provide citizens access to low-interest funding,” Suan Dusit Poll suggested.

