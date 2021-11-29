Cool weather and strong winds forecast in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the South

The monsoon trough lies across the lower South and Malaysia into the low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea, while the rather strong northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand. Isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible in the lower South. People in the South should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows. Waves are about 2 meters high in the Gulf of Thailand and over 3 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershower areas.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 17-20 degrees and highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 15-21 degrees and highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

