Motor show hits the road with latest vehicles, low-priced electric cars, promotions galore

The 38th Thailand International Motor Expo 2021 is on from today, December 1, until the 12th at Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi.

The exhibition features the latest vehicles from 32 automobile manufacturers and bikes by 12 motorcycle brands.

Besides the new vehicles and prototype cars on display, automakers are competing with one another in offering all sorts of promotions.

The most expensive car featured at the expo is the Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended, with a THB44 million price tag.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Meanwhile, one attractive prototype is the MG Cyberster, a fully electric sports roadster with the “first e-sports cabin” in the world. The Cyberster can take you from 0 to 100kph in less than 3 seconds and has a range of 800 kilometres.

MG Cyberster

 

Another highlight of the show is the miniature Pocco, released in Thailand for the first time. The three-door electric Pocco MM comes with a THB399,000-469,000 price tag, while the electric five-door Pocco DD costs between THB389,000 and 449,000.

Pocco Pocco

 

 

All visitors to the motor expo must be fully vaccinated or be tested with an antigen test kit for THB99.

 

Published : December 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

