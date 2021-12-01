Motor show hits the road with latest vehicles, low-priced electric cars, promotions galore

Besides the new vehicles and prototype cars on display, automakers are competing with one another in offering all sorts of promotions.

The most expensive car featured at the expo is the Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended, with a THB44 million price tag.

Meanwhile, one attractive prototype is the MG Cyberster, a fully electric sports roadster with the “first e-sports cabin” in the world. The Cyberster can take you from 0 to 100kph in less than 3 seconds and has a range of 800 kilometres.

Another highlight of the show is the miniature Pocco, released in Thailand for the first time. The three-door electric Pocco MM comes with a THB399,000-469,000 price tag, while the electric five-door Pocco DD costs between THB389,000 and 449,000.