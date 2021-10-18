Low purchasing power, floods, tight credit controls slow down Thai auto market

In the first quarter of 2021, automobile sales dropped by 3 per cent, though it picked up by 13.6 per cent in the second quarter compared to the same periods in 2020.

Automakers were optimistic at the beginning of this year, setting the total sales target at 850,000 units. The target was later reduced to 800,000 units after the third wave of Covid-19 infections was sparked in April.

Though the Motor Expo at the end of this year is expected to stimulate some excitement, overall consumer confidence is still low.

Automakers that passed the third quarter with positive results include Toyota, Isuzu, Ford and MG.

Nissan, meanwhile, suffered the highest slump, selling only 21,447 units or 35 per cent less than the first nine months of last year.

However, if 750,000 vehicles are sold this year then the Federation of Thai Industries’ estimation will have been met.