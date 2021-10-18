More EV charging stations planned to help attain Thailand’s ‘low-carbon’ dreams

The government has been promoting the use of electric vehicles (EV), while Egat and related agencies have been working on building an EV ecosystem since early this year.
Thailand managed to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 10 tonnes this year alone thanks to the use of electric vehicles.
Meanwhile, Egat plans to build another 23 charging stations this year, and up the number by 120 next year.
Egat has also launched the “EleXA” app which helps users check the status of charging stations in real-time. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has also developed the “MEA EV” app, which helps users search for charging stations and reserve a spot at either MEA, EA Anywhere or Electric Vehicle Association charging stations in real-time.
The app, available for both iOS and Android devices, also helps the user start or stop the charging of their vehicle at MEA stations.
Published : October 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
