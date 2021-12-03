Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the South

Meanwhile, the rather strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South while the monsoon trough lies across Malaysia. Isolated heavy rains are likely over the lower South. People should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause overflows and flash floods.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are 2 meters high and more than 2 meters high during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 13-19 degrees and highs of 26-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-10 degrees Celsius with frost in some areas.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 12-17 degrees and highs of 26-29 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-12 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 18-21 degrees, highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 18-22 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

