Thailand recorded 5,896 Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths on Saturday.

Death toll increased by 37, while 5,666 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,136,537 – 2,042,666 of whom have recovered, 72,954 are still in hospitals and 20,917 have died.

Separately, another 107,512 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 109,545 their second shot and 33,852 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 94,531,157.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 265.2 million on Saturday, 238.98 million of whom have recovered, 20.96 million are active cases (86,770 in severe condition) and 5.26 million have died (up by 7,336).