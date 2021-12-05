Tue, December 07, 2021

Prayut leads homage to HM King Bhumibol the Great

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife Naraporn presided over a ceremony to pay homage to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on Sunday.

Several Cabinet members, government and private officials attended the ceremony.

Prayut said Thais had a good quality of life and could cope with changes in modern society thanks to the royal initiatives, sufficiency economy principles and guidance offered during the beloved monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

He added that King Rama IX lives on in every Thai’s heart and “we will continue following the late king’s wishes and his footsteps to jointly develop Thai society”.

 

Sunday (December 5) would have been the late monarch’s 94th birthday.

