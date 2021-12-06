Tue, December 07, 2021

Air quality in Greater Bangkok expected to hit unsafe level until Thursday: CAPM

Air quality in Bangkok and surrounding areas are expected to hit unsafe levels from Monday to Thursday, the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) said on Sunday.

On Monday, PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) readings were in the range of 24-52 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3), while air quality in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district hit unsafe level at 52 μg/m3.

Thailand’s standard for safe levels of PM2.5 is 50 μg/m3 or lower.

"People have been advised to refrain from burning garbage or weeds in an open space, use vehicles as necessary, take care of their health and follow the PM2.5 situation before going outdoor," the centre said.

"Meanwhile, people in areas where PM2.5 pollution is bad have been advised to reduce time spent on outdoor activities and wear facemask. They should see a doctor if they have respiratory symptoms."

The PM2.5 situation can be followed on Air4Thai.com and bangkokairquality.com websites, CAPM Facebook page, or via Air4Thai and AirBKK smartphone applications.

Published : December 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

