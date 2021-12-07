Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

The moderate northeast monsoon across the Gulf and the South leads to thundershowers in some areas of the lower South. Waves are 1-2 meters high in the Gulf and above 2 meters during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 12-15 degrees and highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius with frost in some areas.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 12-17 degrees and highs of 27-29 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-11 degrees Celsius with frost in some areas.

Central: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 18-23 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-24 degrees, highs of 30-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department