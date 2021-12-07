Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday (December 7) that the rather strong high-pressure system covers upper Thailand, resulting in cool to cold weather in the morning in the areas. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast will be cold to very cold with frost in some areas. People should take care of their health due to variable weather.

The moderate northeast monsoon across the Gulf and the South leads to thundershowers in some areas of the lower South. Waves are 1-2 meters high in the Gulf and above 2 meters during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 12-15 degrees and highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius with frost in some areas.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 12-17 degrees and highs of 27-29 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-11 degrees Celsius with frost in some areas.

Central: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 18-23 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-24 degrees, highs of 30-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Related News

Published : December 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,525 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Bang Sue vaccination centre kicks off new round of Covid-19 jabs from Monday

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Beautiful scenery at Gulf Forest Park in Shanghai

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Baht strengths as dollar responds to Feds moves on quantitative easing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.