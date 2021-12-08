Cool to cold morning with light fog in upper Thailand, isolated light rains in the South

Meanwhile, the weak northeast monsoon across the Gulf and the South leads to isolated rains in some areas of the lower South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 12-16 degrees and highs of 27-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-11 degrees Celsius with frost in some areas.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 10-17 degrees and highs of 27-30 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-11 degrees Celsius with frost in some areas.

Central: Cool weather and light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 18-20 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather and light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 18-23 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 18-24 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather and light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department