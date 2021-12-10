Cold to cool weather with morning fog in upper Thailand, thundershowers in the South

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon across the Gulf and the South is weakening and leads to isolated thundershowers of the lower South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Partly cloudy and cool to cold weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 15-20 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-14 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 17-20 degrees and highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Partly cloudy and cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Partly cloudy and cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy and cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department