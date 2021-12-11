Sat, December 11, 2021

Thailand recorded 4,079 Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths on Saturday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday (December 11) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 4,079 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 19 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 39, while 7,302 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,164,859  – 2,090,253 of whom have recovered, 53,455 are still in hospitals and 21,151 have died.

Separately, another 125,704 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 159,220 their second shot and 70,643 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 97,177,327.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 269.45 million on Saturday, 242.3 million of whom have recovered, 21.84 million are active cases (89,013 in severe condition) and 5.31 million have died (up by 7,602).

 

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 50.71 million, followed by India with 34.68 million, Brazil with 22.18 million, the UK with 10.72 million and Russia with 9.96 million.

Published : December 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

