Sun, December 12, 2021

in-focus

Thailand recorded 3,787 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Sunday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday (December 12) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 3,787 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 5 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 20, while 5,606 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,168,646 – 2,095,859 of whom have recovered, 51,616 are still in hospitals and 21,171 have died.

Separately, another 41,894 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 63,520 their second shot and 39,009 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 97,321,750.


According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 269.98 million on Sunday, 242.71 million of whom have recovered, 21.96 million are active cases (88,823 in severe condition) and 5.31 million have died (up by 5,425).
 
Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 50.76 million, followed by India with 34.68 million, Brazil with 22.18 million, the UK with 10.77 million and Russia with 9.98 million.

