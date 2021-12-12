Thailand recorded 3,787 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Sunday

Separately, another 41,894 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 63,520 their second shot and 39,009 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 97,321,750.



According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 269.98 million on Sunday, 242.71 million of whom have recovered, 21.96 million are active cases (88,823 in severe condition) and 5.31 million have died (up by 5,425).



Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 50.76 million, followed by India with 34.68 million, Brazil with 22.18 million, the UK with 10.77 million and Russia with 9.98 million.