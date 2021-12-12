Most Thais against legalising gambling, casinos, survey finds

Should casinos be legalised in Thailand?

46.51%: No, because it creates addicts, causes family conflicts, debt problems and crime. Gambling goes against Buddhist precepts.

21.25%: Yes, because the government can collect taxes to develop the country and Thais will not have to travel overseas for gambling. Illegal gambling will be difficult to wipe out despite the presence of legal casinos.

18.13%: Yes because it will stimulate the economy and generate more money.

10.32%: Not quite, because gambling is wrong and can lead to more debt and crime problems.

3.79%: Don’t know/won’t answer/don’t care.