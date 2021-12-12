Sun, December 12, 2021

in-focus

Most Thais against legalising gambling, casinos, survey finds

NIDA Poll conducted a nationwide survey titled “Legal Casinos” from December 6 to 8. In the survey, 1,318 respondents aged 18 and above and from different backgrounds were asked four questions. Here are their answers:

Have you visited a casino?

93.70%: Never

4.40%: Yes but outside Thailand

0.91%: Been to casinos both in Thailand and overseas

0.91%: Been to casinos in Thailand

0.08%: Unsure

Should casinos be legalised in Thailand?

46.51%: No, because it creates addicts, causes family conflicts, debt problems and crime. Gambling goes against Buddhist precepts.

21.25%: Yes, because the government can collect taxes to develop the country and Thais will not have to travel overseas for gambling. Illegal gambling will be difficult to wipe out despite the presence of legal casinos.

18.13%: Yes because it will stimulate the economy and generate more money.

10.32%: Not quite, because gambling is wrong and can lead to more debt and crime problems.

3.79%: Don’t know/won’t answer/don’t care.

What about electronic gambling kiosks and online gambling?

68.51%: No

23.37%: Yes

2.28%: Only electronic gambling kiosks should be legalised.

2.05%: Online gambling should be legalised.

3.79%: Don’t know/won’t answer/don’t care.

What about card games between families and friends?

47.72%: No

33.54%: Yes, but with rules such as controlled number of players, bet limits, location, etc.

14.87%: Yes

3.87%: Don’t know/won’t answer/don’t care.

Related News

Published : December 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Busy week ahead for Prayut

Published : Dec 12, 2021

Bangkok’s electric boats running again

Published : Dec 12, 2021

Police nab 4 escapees of Covid-screening jail, hunt for other 5 intensifies

Published : Dec 12, 2021

Booze won’t warm you up, can be dangerous, warns institute

Published : Dec 12, 2021

Latest News

Sterlings 100th league goal keeps Man City top as Liverpool and Chelsea both win

Published : Dec 12, 2021

Death toll may rise to 100 after tornadoes rip through 6 U.S. states

Published : Dec 12, 2021

Democracy as a hegemony-serving tool is the trampling and blasphemy of democracy: Chinese Ambassador

Published : Dec 12, 2021

Thailand crushes Myanmar 4-0 at AFF Championships

Published : Dec 12, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.