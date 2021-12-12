Booze won’t warm you up, can be dangerous, warns institute

The PMNIDAT suggested that those who feel cold should exercise regularly and eat healthy meals. It said exercise stimulates the body and produces warmth from inside. It also advised people to wear winter attire, constantly drink warm beverages and consume more vegetables and fruits to build up their defences.

People struggling with alcohol or drug problems can call the PMNIDAT hotline at 1165, visit the institute in Pathum Thani or check out its website. They can also go to a Thanyarak Hospital in Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Songkhla and Pattani.

