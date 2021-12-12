Sun, December 12, 2021

in-focus

Booze won’t warm you up, can be dangerous, warns institute

Wearing warm clothes, exercising or consuming hot drinks to keep warm is far safer than drinking alcohol, the Department of Medical Services (DMS) warned on Friday.

The DMS Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment (PMNIDAT) said alcoholic drinks can warm you up, but the body’s temperature automatically drops while sleeping, which can cause a shock and result in fatality.

The PMNIDAT suggested that those who feel cold should exercise regularly and eat healthy meals. It said exercise stimulates the body and produces warmth from inside. It also advised people to wear winter attire, constantly drink warm beverages and consume more vegetables and fruits to build up their defences.

People struggling with alcohol or drug problems can call the PMNIDAT hotline at 1165, visit the institute in Pathum Thani or check out its website. They can also go to a Thanyarak Hospital in Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Songkhla and Pattani.

Nation Thailnad
