Police nab 4 escapees of Covid-screening jail, hunt for other 5 intensifies

Inmates Ekkarat Paengklan, 18, and Natthakorn Matwangsaeng, 24, surrendered to police, while Paithoon Mekhlongbaeng, 36, and Bamrung Wongsawang, 43, were nabbed while trying to flee.

Ekkarat, Paithoon and Bamrung face drug abuse charges, while Natthakorn faces robbery charges.

Pol Maj-General Chomchawin Purthananon, chief of the Nakhon Pathom provincial police station, said the inmates’ relatives have been contacted and the hunt for the remaining escapees has been accelerated.

He called on the convicts to surrender immediately, otherwise, they will face more charges apart from breaking out of jail.