Police nab 4 escapees of Covid-screening jail, hunt for other 5 intensifies

A police officer said the prisoners used a metal blade to cut the iron bars, adding that the tool was left behind near a toilet.
The escapes were spotted on CCTV in Bo Phlap subdistrict at around 2am on Saturday.
Inmates Ekkarat Paengklan, 18, and Natthakorn Matwangsaeng, 24, surrendered to police, while Paithoon Mekhlongbaeng, 36, and Bamrung Wongsawang, 43, were nabbed while trying to flee.
Ekkarat, Paithoon and Bamrung face drug abuse charges, while Natthakorn faces robbery charges.
Pol Maj-General Chomchawin Purthananon, chief of the Nakhon Pathom provincial police station, said the inmates’ relatives have been contacted and the hunt for the remaining escapees has been accelerated.
He called on the convicts to surrender immediately, otherwise, they will face more charges apart from breaking out of jail.
Meanwhile, Pol Lt-Colonel Worachai Arakrat, chief of the Nakhon Pathom Central Prison, said inmates are temporarily held at the 11th Infantry Regiment to undergo screening for Covid-19 before they are sent to the central prison.
Published : December 12, 2021
By : THE NATION
