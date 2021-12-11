Bangkok police prepare for Ratsadon-led rally on Sunday

“Tomorrow’s protest is likely to be led by the Ratsadon group and their affiliates to demand the abolition of the Criminal Code’s Article 112 [lèse majesté law],” MPB spokesman Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsaengaek said on Saturday.

“Protestors are likely to start marching from three spots, namely Phloenchit, Ratchadamri and Rama I roads toward the intersection. People are advised to avoid these routes from Sunday afternoon.”

Jirasan said officers will set up checkpoints around the intersection to ensure nothing illegal is carried into the protest areas.

“Police will adjust the strategy accordingly in case protestors change the venue or rally format,” he said.

Meanwhile, deputy police spokesperson Pol Colonel Krisana Pattanacharoen said on Saturday that police have been working on 801 cases related to political rallies in Bangkok this year and of them 406 cases have been submitted to the prosecutors.