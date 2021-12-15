Police warn against fake Covid vaccination certificates

A Covid-19 vaccination certificate must be issued only by the institution administering the jabs and those who have not been vaccinated cannot receive such a document.
Kritsana said fake news is distorted news causing damage to the country and people.
He pointed out that offences relating to the Computer Act Section 14(2), (5) carry the penalty of imprisonment for up to 5 years or a fine of up to THB100,000 or both.
Also, it may be considered an offence under the Emergency Decree, he added.
Published : December 15, 2021
By : THE NATION
