PM concerned about dust problem

Following the premier’s concern, the Public Health Ministry is preparing to open an online pollution clinic and prepare dust-free rooms in public health service facilities for high-risk groups such as children and the elderly.
It is expected that the PM 2.5 dust problem in Bangkok and its vicinity will head above the standard during the period of December 15-18, but there is a chance the situation will improve during the December 19-21 period.
However, on December 22 and 23 there may be a chance that dust levels will rise further.
Published : December 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
