Cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

Meanwhile, the active low-pressure cell over Malaysia causes isolated heavy rains in the lower South of Thailand. People should beware of the severe condition that may cause overflows and flash floods. Waves in the Gulf are about 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters high during thundershowers. People along the Gulf shore should beware of inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. Small boats should keep ashore until December 18.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with morning fog; temperature lows of 15-18 degrees and highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 3-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with morning fog; temperature lows of 14-21 degrees and highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-21 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees, highs of 27-33 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and more than 3 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

