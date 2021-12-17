No Thai will pay for alternative Covid-19 vaccine, rules administrative court

The court ruled that this order is discriminatory and unconstitutional because every Thai citizen is entitled to treatment under universal health coverage. It has temporarily suspended the order and will issue an official verdict later.

The ruling will offer the following benefits to citizens:

• Every citizen with a Covid-19 infection or allergic reaction to the vaccine must be treated at public hospitals free of charge. Citizens should also not be required to buy insurance to treat allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine.

• No law authorises the Public Health Ministry to insist citizens pay for alternative vaccines themselves. This order may be illegal and people have the right to be reimbursed.