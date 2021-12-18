Sat, December 18, 2021

Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday (December 18) that the rather high-pressure system covers upper Thailand. Cool to cold weather and strong winds are likely over upper Thailand with a decrease in temperature by 2-4 °C. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature ranging from 3 to 13 °C. People should take care of their health due to variable weather.

Meanwhile, the active low-pressure cell over Malaysia causes isolated heavy rains in the lower South of Thailand. People should beware of the severe condition that may cause overflows and flash floods. Waves in the Gulf are about 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters high during thundershowers. People along the Gulf shore should beware of inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. Small boats should keep ashore.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with morning fog; temperature lows of 14-19 degrees and highs of 26-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 3-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 13-21 degrees and highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-13 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and more than 3 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.
 

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

