Sun, December 19, 2021

in-focus

Govt platform ‘Thang Rud’ offers access to over 45 services

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Govt platform ‘Thang Rud’ offers ac...

The government’s online service platform “Thang Rud” currently covers more than 45 services, deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Sunday.

She added that citizens can now access their social security rights, civil records, credit bureau information, health insurance rights, electricity bill payment service, etc, via their mobile phones.

This application has been created as part of the government’s three-year Citizen Portal Roadmap (2021-2023), which has entered its second phase.

Once completed, the platform will cover more than 60 popular services, including land tax, vehicle tax, license plate requests, farmer registration, etc.

Related News

Published : December 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Bangkok needs new governor to solve traffic, public transport problems, survey finds

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Thailand’s electric car dreams soon to become a reality

Published : Dec 19, 2021

WHO cites Thailand’s mix-and-match Covid-19 vaccine strategy in latest paper

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Department of Rural Roads recommends eight routes during New Year festival

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Latest News

New York coronavirus cases hit record high for second straight day as omicron upends holiday plans

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Covid hits Europe schools hard as omicron stalks New-Year return

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Chula medical expert raises alarm over Omicron, advises people to stay in

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Govt platform ‘Thang Rud’ offers access to over 45 services

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.