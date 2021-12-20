Mon, December 20, 2021

16th birthday ends with death for Thai junior figure skating star

Thailand’s junior figure and speed skating star Amarit Lohasirichai reportedly jumped to his death on Sunday night from the 10th storey of a building in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district.

Officers from the Thungmahamek Police Station arrived at around midnight to find the 16-year-old lying in a pool of blood with severe head injuries and a broken arm outside the Wiseng Building. He had apparently jumped from the building’s roof deck.

There were no signs of struggle in the youngster’s room, though officers found footprints heading towards the roof’s parapet.

Amarit’s family said he was the most introverted among his siblings and though there were no obvious signs he was considering suicide, they believe he may have suffered from stress.

The body has been sent to the Forensic Institute for autopsy.

Published : December 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

